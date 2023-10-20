Better coordination among government departments will be ensured, says new Collector

October 20, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Collector G. Lakshmipathi said that all government welfare schemes will be taken to the public by ensuring better coordination among the government departments.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday after assuming office as the 27th District Collector of Thoothukudi, Mr. Lakshmipathi said that coordination among the government departments would be strengthened so as to take the government schemes to the target group in an effective manner. More attention would be paid to ensure holistic development of all parts of the district and to take all welfare schemes of the government to the right beneficiaries. Drinking water supply, road facilities, medical assistance through primary health centres in rural areas and solid waste management would be improved.

Early and appropriate decisions on the petitions being received from the public, fishermen and the physically challenged during the grievances redressal meetings would be taken, the Collector said.

Since Thoothukudi had excellent sea, air, train and road connectivity, more steps would be taken to industrialize the district further. After getting feedback from the stakeholders to remove the bottlenecks, if any, through regular discussions, sincere efforts would be made to achieve the goals.

Mr. Lakshmipathi said the district would be geared to face unexpected downpours during forthcoming northeast monsoon.

The Collector, hailing from Vellore district, informed that special education loan camp would be organised within the next two weeks.

After serving as Additional Director of Rural Development, Additional Director of Special Schemes and District Collector of Chengalpet, Mr. Lakshmipathi assumed office as District Collector on October 20, the day on which the district was created in 1986.