Best schools honoured

THOOTHUKUDI

A meeting on creating awareness among the teachers on conducting the ensuing public examinations in meticulous manner, making the students to follow road safety rules and to honour the best schools of the district was held here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, District Colletor K. Senthil Raj said the teachers and the heads of the schools should take extra care about the ‘slow learners’, especially in the wake of the COVID-induced lockdown, so that they could also get encouraged to compete with the meritorious students.

The teachers and the headmasters should enlighten the students on choosing their future career after Plus Two after understanding the individual’s area of interest and comfort zone instead of thrusting upon any decision against the students’ wishes.

The Collector promised the teachers that the district administration would help the schools to fulfill the genuine needs of the schools to ensure better teaching – learning atmosphere in the schools.

He urged the teachers to inculcate the quality of social responsibility in the students like following road safety rules, respecting the parents, teachers and the elders.

Dr. Senthil Raj honoured the best schools of the district and the winners of the quiz competition with mementoes and the certificates on the occasion.