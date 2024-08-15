Berth 9 of V.O.C. Port to become container terminal

Berth 9 of V.O. Chidambaranar Port will soon be converted into a full-fledged container terminal with the objective of handling six lakh containers a year, while North Cargo Berth III will be fully mechanised and dredged to the draft of 14.20 metres for handling seven million tonnes of bulk cargo, Chairman of Port Susanta Kumar Purohit has said.

Delivering the Independence Day message at the Port on Thursday, Mr. Purohit said the ‘Request For Qualification’ for Outer Harbour Development Project was currently under evaluation and awaiting necessary statutory clearances.

He said V.O.C. Port had undertaken a green hydrogen pilot project, the first of its kind among major ports in India, which would be expedited by this November and the project for bunkering and storage of green hydrogen and its derivatives would be completed by December next year.

As part of the celebration, Mr. Purohit distributed Meritorious Service Awards to the officers and the staff of the Port, Port school children and teachers and the children of the employees.

The highlight of the celebration was the cultural performance by V.O.C. Port School students and the drill by CISF personnel.

