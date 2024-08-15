GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Berth 9 of V.O.C. Port to become container terminal

Published - August 15, 2024 07:38 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Berth 9 of V.O. Chidambaranar Port will soon be converted into a full-fledged container terminal with the objective of handling six lakh containers a year, while North Cargo Berth III will be fully mechanised and dredged to the draft of 14.20 metres for handling seven million tonnes of bulk cargo, Chairman of Port Susanta Kumar Purohit has said.

Delivering the Independence Day message at the Port on Thursday, Mr. Purohit said the ‘Request For Qualification’ for Outer Harbour Development Project was currently under evaluation and awaiting necessary statutory clearances.

He said V.O.C. Port had undertaken a green hydrogen pilot project, the first of its kind among major ports in India, which would be expedited by this November and the project for bunkering and storage of green hydrogen and its derivatives would be completed by December next year.

As part of the celebration, Mr. Purohit distributed Meritorious Service Awards to the officers and the staff of the Port, Port school children and teachers and the children of the employees.

The highlight of the celebration was the cultural performance by V.O.C. Port School students and the drill by CISF personnel.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.