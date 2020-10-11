Bengaluru-Madurai-Coimbatore flight service from Tuesday

Madurai

Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India, is launching a circular flight service on Bengaluru-Madurai-Coimbatore-Bengaluru sector from October 13.

The airline is deploying a 70-seater ATR 72 aircraft for this four-days-a-week service - it will be operated on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Flight 9I 573 will depart from Bengaluru at 0630 hrs.; arrive in Madurai at 0750; depart from Madurai at 0820; arrive in Coimbatore at 0910; depart from Coimbatore at 0935; and reach Bengaluru at 1035.

