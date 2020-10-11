Madurai

Bengaluru-Madurai-Coimbatore flight service from Tuesday

Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India, is launching a circular flight service on Bengaluru-Madurai-Coimbatore-Bengaluru sector from October 13.

The airline is deploying a 70-seater ATR 72 aircraft for this four-days-a-week service - it will be operated on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Flight 9I 573 will depart from Bengaluru at 0630 hrs.; arrive in Madurai at 0750; depart from Madurai at 0820; arrive in Coimbatore at 0910; depart from Coimbatore at 0935; and reach Bengaluru at 1035.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2020 7:54:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/bengaluru-madurai-coimbatore-flight-service-from-tuesday/article32827610.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY