Bengaluru girl hits the Kollam highway on a foodie’s trail

September 24, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST

A girl from Bengaluru has embarked on an inter-State biking expedition from Madurai to Kollam to promote tourist/pilgrim destinations and ethnic food on the Madurai-Srivilliputtur-Kollam sector.

District Tourism Officer P. Balamurugan on Sunday flagged off the biking expedition by Kalaskruthi who has done a similar exercise to Ladakh in the past.

Lot of tourists are not aware of ancient temples with architectural marvels and local food with unique tastes on the Madurai-Srivilliputtur-Kollam circuit. Besides the famous Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, Madurai offers tasty jigarthanda for foodies. Srivilliputtur has the monumental Andal Temple tower and the famous milk kova.

The entire stretch of Srivilliputtur-Tenkasi highway is scenic which would steal the hearts of tourists.

Besides temples, the Sankarankoil biriyani, Courtallam falls, Tenkasi halwa, ‘Border kadai’ parotta of Shenkottai would certainly give a fulfilling tour to even those from Tamil Nadu, she said.

Kerala also offers picturesque tourist destinations such asShendurunni Wildlife sanctuary, Thenmalai ecotourism project, Punalur suspension bridge and backwaters of Ashtamudi near Kollam.

“Food tourism has grown exponentially in the last few years and even local guides have come up with their own itinerary for foodies in Madurai,” said Mr. Balamurugan.

This circuit is all about exploring places, people and food, said M.S. Sarath, regional director, Raviz Hotels and Resorts who had organised the expedition.