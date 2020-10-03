Bench seeks report on bogus certificate

03 October 2020 21:39 IST

Madurai

Taking note of the submission that a petitioner who had sought a direction to permit him to continue his medical practice had actually possessed bogus certificate, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the State to file a status report in the case.

Justice D. Krishnakumar also took cognisance of the fact that a police complaint had been preferred against the petitioner in Chennai. The court directed the status report to be submitted to the court on October 14. The court was hearing the petition filed by K. Jayapandi of Aravakurichi in Karur district who said that he had completed his MBBS and was running a clinic which was sealed by the authorities on the grounds that he was not an MBBS graduate.

Advertising

Advertising

In a counter affidavit, The Registrar of the Tamil Nadu Medical Council said that the Provisional Medical registration certificate possessed by the petitioner was not issued by the Council and he had not registered permanently in the council which was mandatory.

During the course of the hearing, counsel for the Tamil Nadu Medical Council advocate C. Karthik submitted that the certificate was bogus and this was also verified with the Annamalai University, Chidambaram, where the petitioner claimed that he had completed the course.

When the counsel for the petitioner sought permission from the court to withdraw the petition, the court declined the request and observed that it was not inclined to permit the counsel to withdraw the petition. The case was adjourned for filing the counter.