Beloved Amma canteens being led into a dead end?

Amma Unavagam (Amma canteens) which was started in the cities of Tamil Nadu on February 24, 2013, by the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa have come in for criticism in the recent days for deteriorating taste and quality of the food served there.

The idea was to provide food of good quality at affordable prices to people who otherwise had to buy food at a high cost from restaurants. When they arrived on the scene, people, especially daily wagers, thronged those places and were happy to have good food at cheap rates. But things have turned worse in the recent years. While people blame it on poor management of the canteens for the poor taste and patronage, it is also believed that there must be some ‘political motivation’ behind the decline.

The 12 Amma canteens in Madurai, which were opened over a period of three years from 2013 to 2015, akin to other places in the State, served their best to feed people, mostly destitute and sick, during COVID-19 lockdown.

As per official records, the canteens during the first lockdown in 2022 from March 23 to April 28 fed about 4.9 lakh people and the number increased in the next lockdown. Despite the huge success over a decade of its operations, multiple reasons like fund crunch and poor management did result in its decline. And the taste has gone, says a daily wager Kali from K. Pudur.

The 12 canteens, which are located in prime locations such as Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Bypass Road and Arapalayam, were patronised well.

It was a path-breaking initiative that caught the attention of researchers and policy makers, as it broke the starvation chain in cities, says a doctor at GRH. “Studies show that the Amma canteens were frequented by school children, daily wagers, the destitute and gig workers. They could have a fill and still pay less in the face of spiralling prices of commodities,” the doctor says.

They were maintained spic and span thanks to the women-run kitchens. They came as a godsend for families with less disposable income as they could buy tasty and nutritious food - sambar rice, curd rice, idly, etc., - at cheap rates too.

The price of food was never increased its inception in 2013. Idli is sold at one rupee, two chapathis for ₹3, sambar rice and other rice varieties for ₹5 and curd rice for ₹3

In the early years, the menu included mushroom biriyani, vegetable biriyani, etc. But those days were long over, says a self-help group worker at an Amma canteen in K. Pudur. “With cost-cutting and irregular supplies, adding any new item to the menu in the present times is impossible,” the worker says.

Vegetables are procured directly from sellers and groceries are supplied by corporation approved contractors. “Sometimes the supply of rice would be delayed by three to four weeks. At such times, the workers have to chip in with their money to keep the canteen going,” another worker says.

An autorickshaw driver, who frequents the Amma canteen at Melavasal near Periyar bus stand,says since its inception, says, “It has become unhygienic. Fans and lights are not working. We do not bring out children here anymore,” he says.

Despite elected representatives raising the issue of poor maintenance of the canteens every now and then, the sorry state continues.

R. Krishnamoorthy, ward 63 AIADMK councillor, says infusing funds is the only solution to revive the Amma canteens. “Just because it was started by AIADMK government, the present dispensation is ignoring them, though they remained the favourites of people from all walks of life.

“I visited the canteen at Arapalayam a week back. I could hear a customer grumbling about the tasteless food. Since people cannot question anybody, there is no change for the better,” he says.

Anand Raj, an activist, commenting on the poor sales at the Amma canteen in GRH, says, maintaining the quality of food at eateries in places like hospitals is important as it is mostly consumed by sick people. Flouting rules like fire safety, many eateries have cropped up on GRH premises. The government should work on development of the infrastructure to make Amma canteens more appealing to people, he says.

Workers at GRH Amma canteen attribute the fall in sales to the nearby eateries which are doing good business. “We can never match their standards,” they say.

An official says the main purpose for starting the Amma canteens was that nobody should go to bed on an empty stomach just because they cannot afford to buy food. “Whether the purpose is still being achieved is hard to tell as politics prevails over popular motive of the scheme,” he added.