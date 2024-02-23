February 23, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MADURAI

“Welcome to Paraipatti... an open defecation-free village,” states a signboard installed in 2017.

But till today, Muniamma, 65, gets up before sun rises, makes her way through patta and agricultural lands and after a furlong manages to find a secluded place to answer nature’s call. In one corner of their habitation, after much struggle, a community toilet is being built and Muniamma hopes that she can live with some dignity for at least the remaining years of her life.

About 100 Arunthathiyar families living on two lanes in the village lack basic civic facilities. The panchayat comes under Tirupparankundram panchayat union. Though it is just 500 metres away from the bustling Madurai -Thoothukudi highway, there is a stark contrast of living conditions of the community when compared with others living in the same village. Even though Jal Jeevan Mission has brought water connections, since these houses built during MGR period measure just 170 sq.ft., bathrooms or toilets cannot be built under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The lanes turn into open bathrooms and also double up as kitchens as cooking takes place on makeshift stoves. With no drainage system in place, water flows on the streets.

A handbook published by the Government of India, on establishment and management of community sanitary complexes in rural areas, acknowledges an entrenched social inequality in the society. So, it must be ensured that the intended users did use the facility and there are no conflicts, it says.

Anand Raj, an RTI activist, says this aspect has been overlooked in the case of Arunthathiyars. In many villages, when funds are allocated to build community toilets, the panchayat register records the amount as having been spent in building toilets in the ‘colony’. But due to social discrimination within the Scheduled Castes, the complex is built in areas where other communities other than Arunthathiyars live. As no proper audit is done on the number of Arunthathiyars living in a village, the community toilet indirectly becomes a platform for discrimination.

Murugan, a CPI (M) member in Vadivelkarai, says they do not use the toilet complex built in the locality where other Scheduled Castes live because they do not want friction.

Veronica Mary, a human rights activist, says that with no role model to look up to and with no political party focusing on this community, these people are not even aware of the various schemes meant to uplift their livelihood. Even the graduates in this community have no idea about making use of the 3% reservation that the Tamil Nadu Arunthathiyar Special Reservation Act gives within the 18% quota for Scheduled Caste students, or the various schemes offered by Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation.

As most of them do menial jobs and lead a hand-to-mouth existence, fighting for their rights is the last thing on their mind.

Keezhakuyilkudi is another village that boasts of an ‘open defecation free’ tag. Here, the community toilet for Arunthathiyars was built a few years ago, but it is more than half-a-km away. While identifying the location, the officials have overlooked safety factors for women and young girls. This rundown complex is overgrown with bushes and used for illegal activities.

Maruthupandi, a youth, says families who have migrated to Chennai and other places and used to the city way of life are hesitant to come home due to lack of toilets.

Muneeswari, a woman from the community, says, “After dusk, we relieve ourselves near home but during day we have to go beyond the cremation ground. We have no dignity even after we die as the burial ground allocated for us is a small piece of land and we have to bury our dead one on top of the other, sometimes even before the other body decomposes.”

P. Ponniah, Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, says, “Funds are not a constraint. We will surely build more toilet complexes and plans are afoot to rebuild houses for Arunthathiyars with a plinth area of 350 sq. ft.”

In Keezhakuilkudi, an open drain flows through the colony carrying faecal matter, soiled diapers and sanitary napkins. As it empties into an agricultural field, its owner has blocked the drain. Now, members of the community contend with a clogged drain on a daily basis and during monsoon it overflows into their street. Conservancy workers in the panchayat refuse to remove the blockage as they are a step up in the caste hierarchy.

A. Kathir founder of Evidence, a Madurai-based NGO, says this problem among the Scheduled Castes is a persisting problem. It can be solved only through mutual dialogue. To see that the official machinery takes steps in these situations, complaint should be registered against the panchayat officials under SC and ST Act and also for dereliction of duty.