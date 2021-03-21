Beginning of the end for AIADMK: Thanga Tamilselvan

Accusing Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam of having done nothing to the people of the constituency, DMK candidate Thanga Tamilselvan on Sunday said that if elected, he would fulfil the basic demands of the electorate within 100 days as promised by party president M.K. Stalin.

Speaking at an election rally in Mullai Nagar, Aranmanaipudur and other pockets in the constituency from where he is contesting from the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol, he said that in the last 10 years, Mr Panneerselvam, as Minister, Deputy CM and CM, could have transformed the constituency like Singapore.

After failing to even provide basic needs such as underground drainage, drinking water and bus stop shelters, the AIADMK candidate (OPS) claimed to have fulfilled his promises.

The DMK candidate said that soon after Mr. Stalin took over the reins of the State, people would get relief from the corrupt AIADMK. Womenfolk (housewives) would get ₹1,000 per month, education loans would be waived and jewel loans of farmers would be redeemed, among others.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who was an ordinary person some two decades ago, had risen up to a millionaire or even wealthier. “The AIADMK candidate flew in chartered flights owned by corporate houses. Hence, he would have no time to look into the demands of the common man, but only attend to the diktats of the bosses in the corporate world,” he said.

The beginning of the end had come for the AIADMK and its leaders. The DMK, when comes to power, would book all corrupt politicians in the AIADMK and recover their ill-gotten wealth.