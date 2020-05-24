Begin e-auction, say cardamom growers

Appealing to the Prime Minister of India, members of Kerala Cardamom Growers Union here have urged for early resumption of e-auction of their produce both at Bodi and at Putthady in Idukki district, Kerala.

In a mail sent to the PM, Union president T. K. S. M. Uthayakumar said on Saturday that the e-auction was suspended in March end due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, the industry has suffered huge loss. On the one hand, planters were unable to sell their produce as the e-auction centres were closed and on other hand many farmers could not visit their farms in Idukki district due to travel restrictions. With the Union government giving sops to many sectors following the COVID-19 pandemic, the cardamom planters too expect concessions as their livelihood was at stake, Mr. Uthayakumar said in the mail. On an average, 200 to 250 metric tons of cardamom would be sold through the e-auction centres every week and since the lockdown, the activity had come to a standstill.

The Union members submitted a memorandum to Theni Collector M. Pallavi Baldev seeking intervention to re-start the e-auction in Bodi. On behalf of the Kerala Cardamom Growers Union members and four e-auction firms, a cheque for ₹10 lakh was handed over for COVID-19 relief works on the occasion.