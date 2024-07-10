Beetle menace: civic officials inspect FCI godown in Thoothukudi

A team of officials from Thoothukudi Corporation on Wednesday inspected Food Corporation of India’s godown at Third Mile following complaints from local residents that beetles, reportedly originating from the premises, invaded their houses at dusk and gave them sleepless nights.

The residents complained that swarms of beetles from the godown were invading their houses after being attracted by the lights. Besides spoiling the food and drinking water, the insects’ bite caused unbearable irritation and skin allergy, especially in children and the aged.

The bike riders met with accidents after the beetles fell on their eyes, said the residents, who also submitted complaints with Collector G. Lakshmipathy, who directed Revenue Divisional Officer, Thoothukudi, M. Prabhu to visit the affected residents and their areas.

After visiting Postal and Telegraph Colony, Pasumpon Nagar, Asirvatham Nagar, Muthu Nagar, Indra Nagar and Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, Mr. Prabhu, who found the grievance to be genuine, submitted his report to the Collector. Subsequently, Mr. Lakshmipathy and Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan discussed about the issue and sent a team to the FCI godown for inspection on Wednesday.

The team comprising City Health Officer (In-Charge) Dinesh and Sanitary Officer, Thoothukudi West, Stalin Bhagyanathan, inspected the FCI godown along with Deputy General Manager of FCI’s Quality Control Division Ravi Shastri. The inspectors checked if the FCI administration had properly done fumigation to control the growth of beetles in the food grains stored in the godown.

The corporation team asked the FCI administration to submit a report in this connection.

Divisional Manager of FCI godown, Thoothukudi, Bafpalbir Singh said they were regularly fumigating the food grains stored in the godown. “The inspectors checked the stack and found nothing as fumigation keeps the beetle menace under control on our premises. Since these beetles shelter in the thorny bushes grown in the unused land between the godown and the residential area, steps should be taken to clear the bushes sheltering the bugs,” Mr. Singh said.