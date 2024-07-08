Beetle invasion: Residents seek Collector’s intervention in Thoothukudi

Appealing to Collector G. Lakshmipathy to act tough against Food Corporation of India for its alleged failure to control the beetle invasion into residential areas near its godowns, a group of residents from Third Mile area submitted a petition to him on Monday.

The petitioners, led by AIADMK deputy district secretary A. Santhanam, showed the beetles collected from their houses to the Collector.

They told him that swarms of beetles from the FCI godown invaded their houses in Postal and Telegraph Colony, Pasumpon Nagar, Asirvatham Nagar, Muthu Nagar, Indra Nagar and Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar at dusk to cause untold hardship to residents for the past couple of months. Even though the FCI administration was informed about the problem, no action was taken to fumigate the godown premises to control the bugs.

“As the beetles bite the children and the aged, they are suffering from unbearable and prolonged irritation that need medication. When it falls in the eyes of bike riders, it causes accidents. We cannot use the food when it falls in the eatables. Even though the FCI administration claims that they fumigate the premises, it is not the reality. So, the Collector should inspect the godown and give due instructions to the officials for periodic and sufficient fumigation,” said Mr. Santhanam.

The residents also said Revenue Divisional Officer, Thoothukudi, M. Prabhu visited their areas on Saturday last to ascertain the situation following beetle invasion and submit his report to the Collector. “So, we are hopeful of getting permanent relief from this problem,” he added.

A group of 35 physically challenged persons from Iluppaiyoorani and Vadakku Thittankulam near Kovilpatti submitted petitions seeking free house sites at nearby Lingampatti where government had sufficient ‘poramboke’ land.

Members of Aathi Thamizhar Paeravai, led by district president V. Murugesan submitted a petition seeking free houses for the poor Arunthathiyar families through the Adi Dravida Welfare Department. Moreover, the monthly health screening camps should be conducted for ensuring the health of sanitary workers, they said.

Congress functionary Machendran submitted a petition seeking government job for a member of the families which had given land for Thoothukudi airport expansion.