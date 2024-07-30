Beedi workers seek action against misappropriation of PF deduction, gratuity

Beedi workers have urged the Department of Labour to initiate legal action against those beedi manufacturing units for allegedly misappropriating employees’ provident fund amount deducted from their salary and the yet-to-be settled gratuity amount.

The protesting beedi workers affiliated to CITU alleged that four beedi manufacturing companies were indulging in a range of irregularities with the support of a few senior officials attached to the Department of Labour Welfare. While two of the four beedi companies are yet to remit their deducted provident fund contributions for two years with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, these firms were not giving bonus and the leave salary as agreed earlier.

Another company has obtained signature from the retiring workers of giving their gratuity amount while settling their amount in the provident fund account. However, the gratuity amount is yet to be given to the retired workers. Even after repeated petitions, another beedi manufacturer is refusing to give the leave salary for five years and the bonus, the protesting beedi workers said.

“When we approached the Labour Welfare Department officials, an official was appointed for probing the gratuity scam. However, he is not willing to complete the probe at the earliest due to the influence of the companies. Moreover, the erring beedi making units are being given long rope citing legal provisions instead of taking action against them,” said the protesters.

Since the beedi workers had announced that they would camp on the premises of Department of Labour Welfare at Thirumal Nagar until their grievances are resolved, police personnel had been deployed there. Following negotiations with the CITU office-bearers, the wait-in protest was modified into demonstration after which the protestors submitted a petition to the labour welfare department officials and left the spot.