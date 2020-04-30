Beedi rollers to be permitted to resume work?

There is good news for around 2.50 lakh beedi rollers in the district. They are likely to be allowed to resume their work shortly.

Ever since the lockdown was clamped in the wake of COVID-19, the hand-to-mouth existence of beedi rollers took a turn for the worse. The announcement of relief for ration cardholders proved insufficient, forcing many of them to queue up for essential commodities distributed by individuals and other organisations.

During a videoconference with Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday, Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish listed the steps taken by the district administration in pandemic-affected areas, especially containment zones, for disinfection and supply of essential commodities to residents through volunteers.

Ms. Shilpa also pleaded with him to ensure early resumption of beedi rolling in the district as the workers, who formed a large chunk of the rural workforce, after farming, were in dire straits.

Presenting a comprehensive picture of their deteriorating living conditions, she suggested that the beedi rollers from below poverty line families, who earned ₹100 to ₹160 a day, be allowed to resume work after taking due safety measures. As per plan, the beedi companies would be allowed to distribute raw material to the workers in Palayamkottai, Melapalayam, Ervadi, Kalakkad, Ambasamudram, Cheranmahadevi, Pettai and surrounding areas.

“As per our data, there are 53,030 women beedi workers in Tirunelveli, 55,186 in Melapalayam, 16,514 in Ervadi, 3,604 in Ambasamudram and 37,973 persons in Cheranmahadevi. Moreover, 84,857 men are also involved in the industry. On getting green signal from the Chief Minister, they may be given permission to restart work and they have to strictly follow safety measures,” said an official attached to the Department of Labour Welfare.

Beedi rollers, who usually sat in groups in front of a particular house, had been instructed to ensure physical distancing and wear masks. Beedi companies too must implement the norms strictly.

“Company representatives, while distributing raw material and receiving finished products, will stress safety measures to be followed. They have been told to conduct surprise checks and raw materials will not be given to violators,” the official said.