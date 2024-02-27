Beedi leaves worth ₹40 lakh seized in Thoothukudi

February 27, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Q Branch police have seized beedi leaves valued at ₹40 lakh and packed in 41 bundles in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

Following a tip-off about smuggling of beedi leaves from Thoothukudi coast, a police team led by Inspector Vijaya Anitha patrolled along South Beach Road and checked suspicious spots. On seeing 41 black polythene bundles kept inside a mangrove near Roach Park, the team checked the bundles

They found 31.70 kg beedi leaves packed in each bundle and seized 1,300 kg beedi leaves in all. The beedi leaves were kept there to be smuggled to Sri Lanka by sea. Further investigations are on.