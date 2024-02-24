GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Beedi leaves worth ₹30 lakh seized near Thoothukudi beach

February 24, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Q Branch police in Thoothukudi district on Saturday seized huge bundles of beedi leaves and cut leaves intended for Sri Lanka.

Following specific inputs, a police team led by Inspector Vijaya Anitha and Sub Inspector Jeevamani Irudayaraj were on patrol duty at Mottagopuram along the beach under Thalamuthu Nagar police station limits.

Around 3 a.m., the team spotted a goods van abandoned near the beach. Physical check of the vehicle revealed huge bundles of beedi leaves, pesticides, ganja, among other materials. The police seized them and impounded the vehicle.

The seizure comprised a total of 300 kg of beedi leaves, 425 kg of cut beedi leaves and 17 bundles of pesticides valued at ₹30 lakh, an officer said.

A senior police officer in Q Branch, Chennai, told The Hindu that they had intensified surveillance and the reason why the smugglers could not succeed in smuggling the contraband. “We are on the lookout for the suspects. Our team will secure them soon.”

About a week ago, the police seized beedi leaves and other goods that were being smuggled to Sri Lanka and also impounded a goods vehicle.

