Beedi leaves worth ₹20 lakh seized

Updated - July 10, 2024 06:51 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 06:50 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Coastal Security Group police have seized ₹20 lakh-worth beedi leaves and a mini cargo vehicle.

 When a CSG police team, led by Inspector Cyrus, was patrolling near Thaalamuthu Nagar on Tuesday night, they spotted a cargo vehicle carrying several bundles. As the police team stopped the vehicle, the driver and others abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot.

When the police checked the vehicle, they recovered 40 beedi leaf bundles, totally weighing about 1,500 Kg worth ₹20 lakh. Police suspect that the beedi leaves were about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka by boat.

 Efforts are on to nab the smugglers.

