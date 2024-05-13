GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Beedi leaves seized

Published - May 13, 2024 08:30 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have seized beedi leaves worth ₹20 lakh and arrested one person on Monday.

Following information about smuggling of beedi leaves from Kalaignanapuram in Kulathur police station limits, the “Q” Branch police team, led by Inspector Vijaya Anitha, checked vehicles on the road leading to Kalaignanapuram beach.

When the police checked a mini cargo vehicle, the police found beedi leaves packed in 44 bundles, each weighing 30 kg. Besides seizing the vehicle with the consignment, the police arrested vehicle driver Suryakumar, 33, of Kamaraj Nagar near Tiruchendur.

