Beedi leaves seized near Tiruchendur; two held

April 26, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested and beedi leaves weighing around 1250 kilograms seized by the Q Branch police on Friday.

Police said that they intercepted a mini-lorry at Alanthalai near Tiruchendur on Thursday night. A check revealed that the vehicle had 42 bundles of beedi leaves and each bag weighed around 30 kgs. The value was around ₹ 10 lakh and the accused were identified as T. Raja (29) and V. Balamurugan (35) of SS Manickapuram.

A senior officer said that very recently they had intercepted a vehicle and seized 20 lakh worth beedi leaves allegedly intended for smuggling to Sri Lanka.

He admitted that there was a rise in smuggling activity in the coastal district to Sri Lanka and contrabands like beedi leaves, ganja and commodities such as turmeric, pesticides and herbal powder were in high demand. Apart from the Q Branch, other agencies too have intensified the surveillance mechanism, he said.

