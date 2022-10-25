Beedi leaves seized, four held

The Hindu Bureau
October 25, 2022 17:55 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

The Q Branch police have seized 1.40 tonnes of beedi leaves and arrested four persons for attempting to smuggle them to Sri Lanka on Monday.

A team led by Inspector Vijaya Anita was patrolling Jeeva Nagar beach near here when it saw a group of people loading bundles in a mechanised country boat. The team nabbed R. Prabhu, 41, of Indra Nagar near Sri Murugan Theatre, D. Jayakumar, 32, of Keezha Alangaarathittu, A. Ratchagar, 36, of Indra Nagar near Thaalamuthu Nagar and M. Ranjit, 42, of Madhavan Nair Colony near Terespuram. The team seized the beedi leaves packed in 41 bundles, each weighing about 35 kg and worth about Rs. 14 lakh. It also impounded the boat. Further investigations are on.

