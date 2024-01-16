Beedi leaves, analgesic tablets seized in Thoothukudi

January 16, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Police have seized ₹ 1-crore worth beedi leaves and analgesic tablets even as these banned products were about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka by boats.

As the beedi leaves, ganja, banned drugs etc. are being smuggled to Sri Lanka, the Q Branch police team led by Inspector Vijaya Anita was patrolling along the beaches north of Thoothukudi on Monday night. When they spotted a mini lorry speeding towards the beach from Siluvaipatti, they intercepted the vehicle carrying 2,660 kg beedi leaves packed in 76 bags.

While the driver escaped, the mini lorry with the beedi leaves was seized.

The police team also intercepted a bike near Siluvaipatti. As the rider escaped after abandoning the bundle loaded on the bike, the police recovered 57,000 analgesic tablets from the bundles.

A hunt is on to nab the mini lorry driver and the bike rider.

Even as the police team patrolled along the road between Vellaipatti and Tharuvaikulam in the early hours of Tuesday, two persons were nabbed with 76 bundles of beedi leaves loaded in a lorry. Further investigations are on.