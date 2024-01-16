GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Beedi leaves, analgesic tablets seized in Thoothukudi

January 16, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Police have seized ₹ 1-crore worth beedi leaves and analgesic tablets even as these banned products were about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka by boats.

As the beedi leaves, ganja, banned drugs etc. are being smuggled to Sri Lanka, the Q Branch police team led by Inspector Vijaya Anita was patrolling along the beaches north of Thoothukudi on Monday night. When they spotted a mini lorry speeding towards the beach from Siluvaipatti, they intercepted the vehicle carrying 2,660 kg beedi leaves packed in 76 bags.

While the driver escaped, the mini lorry with the beedi leaves was seized.

The police team also intercepted a bike near Siluvaipatti. As the rider escaped after abandoning the bundle loaded on the bike, the police recovered 57,000 analgesic tablets from the bundles.

A hunt is on to nab the mini lorry driver and the bike rider.

Even as the police team patrolled along the road between Vellaipatti and Tharuvaikulam in the early hours of Tuesday, two persons were nabbed with 76 bundles of beedi leaves loaded in a lorry. Further investigations are on.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.