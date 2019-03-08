Madurai

Beedi leave bundles seized

The beedi bundles seized by police at Thalamuthu Nagar in Thoothukudi on Friday.

The beedi bundles seized by police at Thalamuthu Nagar in Thoothukudi on Friday.   | Photo Credit: N_RAJESH

Police have seized beedi leaves weighing 1,050 kg while being smuggled to Sri Lanka.

The police checked a cargo auto-rickshaw which was parked near St. Mary’s Colony on Thursday night. They found 35 bundles with 1,050 kg of beedi leaves, reportedly worth about ₹ 3 lakh, in the vehicle. They seized the goods along with the vehicle.

The police suspect that the beedi leaves had been brought to St. Mary’s Colony from either from Lourdhammalpuram or Terespuram en route to Sri Lanka. Thalamuthu Nagar police have registered a case.

