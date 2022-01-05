2,500 beds kept ready

TIRUNELVELI

05 January 2022 19:42 IST

Collector V. Vishnu said the district has kept ready 2,500 beds including 1,500 oxygen-supported beds in the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH) and other designated hospitals across the district.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday after releasing the final electoral roll, he said anti-COVID-19 operations had moved to top gear after the ‘third wave’ had started lashing the State. Besides installing two oxygen generators in the TVMCH, one more oxygen plant had been commissioned in the Government Hospital at Koodankulam. Moreover, two private firms were ready to prepare medical-grade oxygen, which would be supplied to the hospitals where the COVID-19 patients would be admitted.

Eight COVID-19 monitoring centres had been created across the district to monitor the persons with viral infections besides the COVID-19 Control Room at the Collectorate. Even as the district had achieved 76% COVID-19 vaccination, over 13,000 teenagers between the age of 15 and 18 had been vaccinated in the past two days.

“Since six COVID-19 patients have suspected symptoms for omicron variant, the samples have been sent to Chennai for clinical analysis. As these six persons have taken both the vaccination doses, they have been isolated and are stable,” he said.

He said that COVID-19 samples were being lifted from 1,500 to 2,000 persons everyday which would be increased to 3,000 a day.