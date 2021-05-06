More beds with oxygen facility to be ready in a week: Collector

SIVAGANGA

06 May 2021 21:16 IST

More beds with oxygen facility are being kept ready and there was no need for panic, said Collector P Madhusudan Reddy here on Thursday.

He told reporters after a review meeting that 500 beds with oxygen would be ready in a week. The oxygen position was sufficient and the hospital was providing it to those who required it. On an average, 1,500 people were tested daily and the results were conveyed to the persons concerned within six to eight hours. The health and civic authorities had conducted 160 fever clinics to find people with fever and ensure that they were subjected to treatment swiftly.

He said that 225 patients were getting the oxygen facility across different hospitals. ‘We have planned to keep at least 60 to 100 beds with oxygen ready at any given point of time,’ he said. He said that 39 teams would undertake surveillance in each firkha. The people in containment zones should cooperate with the health staff during screening as it has become necessary to start treatment early and identify those who were negative to the virus. There were 1,137 beds in Government Hospitals and 247 beds in private hospitals to handle COVID-19 patients. There was no need for any panic or anxiety among the people.

Rethnavel, Dean, Government Hospital, said that more doctors and nurses were deployed at Sivaganga and Karaikudi GHs. Adequate people were available to handle the COVID-19 patients in isolation wards so as to ensure that doctors did not face any stress or fatigue.