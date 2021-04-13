1,500 beds ready in COVID-19 ward

TIRUNELVELI

Close to 1500 beds are ready to treat patients, who tested COVID-19 positive, in the government medical college hospital and at three other COVID-19 care centres, said Collector V Vishnu here on Tuesday.

After inspecting the facilities at the hospital, he told reporters that at the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital (isolation ward/block) can take in 1,240 patients, Government Siddha Medical College (200), Swami Sivanandha Charity Centenary Hospital Pathamadai (110) and GH Koodankulam can accommodate 115 patients.

There was no need for panic but the public needed to be cautious. He said that ₹ 29.76 lakh had been collected by way of fine from violators since March 1. The objective was not to penalise or inconvenience the people but it was a message to others to follow rules.

For any complaints/suggestions or information, there is a special control room, which would function round the clock. The people can dial: 0462-2501012, 1077 (toll free), 0462-2501070. They can also SMS or Whatsapp at 63740 13254 or 94999 33893.

Ten more teams comprising revenue, health and police have been formed to keep a tab on the violators, he replied.