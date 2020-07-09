1,000 beds ready in Thoothukudi

With more and more COVID-19 positive cases in this town, the district administration is trying to increase the number of beds for treatment from 600 to 1,000.
After inspecting creation of beds to treat COVID-19 positive patients at Swiss Mission Hospital, known as ‘American Hospital,’ Collector Sandeep Nanduri told reporters here on Thursday that due medical care was being given to patients undergoing treatment in the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, with 600 beds in the treatment ward. While patients with mild symptoms were being admitted in taluk headquarters hospital, asymptomatic cases were kept in isolation camps and ‘COVID Care entres,’ created in various colleges.
Only patients with severe symptoms were being admitted to the TKMCH, where excellent facilities were in place to extend the right treatment round the clock. As more cases were reported, the number of beds would shortly be increased from 600 to 1,000 and even more, for which private hospitals had been roped in, he said.
He inspected ongoing anti-COVID -19 operations at Nandagopalapuram in the town and also at Eral and door-to-door test for the viral infection after these areas had sizeable number of patients.
Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jayaseelan accompanied the Collector.
