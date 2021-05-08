Beds filling up fast in Madurai hospitals

Strict triaging planned to ensure only severe cases are admitted as inpatients

Beds for treating COVID-19 patients, including oxygenated ones, are filling up fast in all government and private hospitals in Madurai district. With the requirement for oxygen support increasing day-by-day, hospitals stress on finding new sources to supply additional oxygen to the hospitals.

The COVID-19 positive cases have been rapidly increasing in the district in the second wave. A total of 1,051 new cases were recorded in Madurai on Friday. A total of 14 deaths were recorded, increasing the district’s death toll to 572.

According to the data released by the Public Health Department, as at 8 p.m. on Thursday, nearly 72.81% of COVID-19 beds have been occupied in all the government hospitals of the district. In the 44 private hospitals in the district, nearly 58.32% of the beds have been occupied.

The data shows that nearly 50% of oxygenated beds in government hospitals and 33% in private hospitals have been occupied.

Oxygen supply

GRH sources say the hospital was utilising oxygen up to its maximum capacity. Oxygen is being supplied in the morning and evening through lorries by suppliers from Palakkad in Kerala. “In this scenario, handling an additional number of patients requiring oxygen support would be extremely difficult,” said a source.

In the second wave, more number of patients have lung involvement, increasing the requirement for oxygen support. “Each patient requires 10 to 12 days of hospital stay. Hence, if new patients require oxygen support, then it will be very difficult for the hospital to manage the situation,” said the source.

Many private hospitals say oxygen requirement has increased manifold and stress the need to source additional oxygen.

A senior health official said all private hospitals have allocated at least 50% of their total bed strength to treat COVID-19 patients. Some hospitals have even allocated 100% of their beds. “There will be strict enforcement of triaging to ensure that only patients with severe infection get admitted in hospitals,” he said.

Collector T. Anbalagan said that oxygen requirement in hospitals have increased drastically in the district. “The two private oxygen manufacturing units have been instructed to ration and supply oxygen to private hospitals. Oxygen production will start at Sterlite Copper in two days and the Thoothukudi Collector has promised to supply oxygen to Madurai. We have also contacted other sources to help supply oxygen to hospitals in Madurai,” he added.