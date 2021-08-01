Bed strength in isolation ward adequate in Thoothukudi GH, says Dean

Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital Dean D. Nehru, along with doctors, participates in a COVID -19 awareness programme on Sunday.

01 August 2021 18:30 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

The Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital Dean Nehru on Sunday said that the hospital was fully geared up to tackle challenges which may arise due to COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of containing and distancing the virus, the State government had directed to conduct awareness-cum-interactive sessions with the public and other stakeholders. Issuing pamphlets about the need to wear face masks properly, need to wash hands regularly, maintain physical distance and to get the double vaccine doses on time were stressed.

The Dean said that presently, there were 30 inpatients in the COVID-19 isolation ward in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital. The number of bed strength had increased fairly well that there need not be any panic. "This is just a preparatory measure from the administration,'' he underlined.

From the second wave, the doctors have learnt a number of lessons that this time, the pandemic would be faced effectively. Apart from the enhancement of bed strength, Oxygen facility and Oxygen generation were adequate in hand. The number of bed strength in the paediatric ward too had been increased, he said.

The shortage of nurses and doctors in the isolation ward had been addressed, he replied.

Collector K. Senthil Raj had in a press release said that intense campaigns would be conducted across the district for the next seven days. The public, who have not yet got the vaccine doses, should come to the designated centres voluntarily and get inoculated. This is a major step to distance the virus and he appealed to the people to get the vaccine doses without any delay.

The civic authorities in Thoothukudi Corporation too have increased the number of vaccine centres in the zones. The Health officials said that the vaccines had arrived in sufficient numbers. Without crowding, the people can get the doses. For the second dose of Covaxin, the vials have reached and there was no shortage now, they clarified.