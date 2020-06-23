Bed strength enhanced in Ramnad GHs

23 June 2020 21:22 IST

RAMANATHAPURAM

Following a rise in the number of persons testing positive to COVID-19 virus, the district administration has enhanced its bed strength in Government Hospital's COVID-19 isolation wards from 400 to 800 and in the quarantine/isolation centres, there were 1559 beds, taking the total strength to about 2400, said Collector K Veera Raghava Rao here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the official machinery and the team of doctors and para-medical staff were fully geared to take on the emergency. There was no need for panic. The government gave sufficient infrastructure. He appealed to the people to cooperate by staying indoors.

The Collector said that the recent rise could be well attributed to people with travel history. The number of people arriving from other districts like Chennai and Coimbatore were in large numbers. A majority of them either tested positive or the local residents who had close contacts with the people from other stations tested positive.

As on date, the district had taken swab tests on 10,063 persons and 9577 tested negative. As many as 397 tested positive and results were awaited for 89 people. He clarified that out of the 397 people, who tested positive, 80 were from other stations. Hence, after cross notification, their names were removed from the district’s total active cases, which brought down the actual total to 317 in which 131 had been discharged after successful treatment. Thus, 184 persons were in treatment at different stages in the hospital, Mr. Rao said, adding two persons had died.

A delegation comprising leaders from the DMK, Congress, CPI (M), CPI and other allied political parties led by Lok Sabha MP K Nawas Kani met the Collector and submitted a memorandum.

Later talking to reporters, Mr. Nawas Kani said that they urged the district administration to ensure that the patients in the COVID-19 ward were given proper food and attended well by the doctors. They attributed media reports that the patients were agitated since even facemasks were not changed regularly and physical distancing lacked in the wards. They also suggested to the Collector to step up the testing on people and tighten the machinery. They alleged that the officials suppressed information on the actual number of cases. The officials have failed to enforce the laws strictly as many public transportation vehicles had violations. Even market places were flooded with people who neglected physical distance norms.

When the Collector was asked to comment, he said that food and treatment for the COVID-19 patients were done as per medical guidelines. There was no slackness on the part of the health teams or the frontline workers. He suggested that the patients discharged from the COVD-19 wards can be independently checked by anybody.