Bed-ridden man comes to Theni Collectorate in ambulance

July 10, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - Theni

A 38-year-old man, who suffered spinal injuries and is under treatment at Theni Government Medical College hospital, came to Theni Collectorate to submit a petition to the Collector on Monday.

The man, Moovendran of Veerapandi, had sustained injury on his spinal cord 10 years back and has been rendered bed-ridden since then. He and his mother, Saroja, were living in the house taken on lease from his uncle Selvaraj.

However, few months back the house owner had asked them to vacate the house and the son and mother was shifted to another house in the next street. Though they vacated six months back, the lease amount of ₹1.50 lakh has not been returned by the landlord.

After his mother was threatened by his uncle, when she sought the money back, she lodged a police complaint at Veerapandi police station. Though his uncle had given an undertaking that he would immediately return the money, he has failed to do so.

Moovendran, who has been admitted to the Theni hospital for treatment for bed-sore, took an ambulance from the hospital to hand over the petition to the Collector. He sought the money for his treatment.