Bed dam to be constructed across Vaigai river to divert water to Paravai tank

09 June 2020 14:28 IST

The project will help easily divert water to Paravai tank, which has not been receiving water up to its full capacity for the past several years, officials said

The Public Works Department (PWD) will construct a bed dam across Vaigai river between Kodimangalam and Thenur, to divert water to Paravai tank next year.

Executive Engineer of PWD (Periyar-Vaigai Basin) T. Subramanian said that the Chief Minister had made an announcement on the construction of the bed dam. After the Government Order is issued, the work for construction of the bed dam will commence by the beginning of next year.

A sum of ₹18 crore has been earmarked for the project. Paravai tank has a storage capacity of 175 million cubic feet (mcft).

S. Nagamalai, president of Paravai Tank Irrigation Farmer’s Association, said that for the past 40 years, Paravai tank has not been receiving water through its natural flow from Vaigai river. “Following the 1979 floods, the riverbed level has lowered, while the supply channel remained higher. Because of this, the natural flow of water from the river to Paravai tank has been disturbed,” he said.

Hence, water is being diverted through a channel from Thodaneri tank all these years, said M. Mayakrishnan, Assistant Engineer, PWD. “However, only a limited amount of surplus water is diverted from the Thodaneri tank as a large number of farmers are dependent on water from Thodaneri tank for their irrigation. For the past several years, the Paravai tank has never received water up to its full capacity. But, once the sanctioned bed dam is constructed, water can easily be diverted to Paravai tank whenever there is flow in the river,” he said.

Since the first week of May, Paravai tank is being renovated under the Kudimaramathu scheme at a cost of ₹90 lakh. Mr. Nagamalai said that it had been more than 10 years since the tank was renovated.

“After the completion of the work, the storage capacity of the tank is expected to increase by 0.087 mcft,” said Mr. Mayakrishnan.

Paravai tank has an ayacut area of 366 acres and the construction of the bed dam and the consequent storage of water in the tank will benefit the farmers, he added.

“Also, the surplus from Paravai tank will flow to Vilangudi tank. This will also help recharge the groundwater levels,” said Mr. Nagamalai.