Beautification, pending projects will be expedited, says Corporation Commissioner

Steps would be taken to expedite pending schemes, including Mullaperiyar Drinking Water Project, and emphasis will be laid on beautification of the city, said Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon.

Addressing mediapersons at Arignar Anna Maligai, the Corporation headquarters, on Thursday, a day after he assumed office, Mr. Kahlon said there were many iconic tourist places in Madurai and steps would be taken to beautify and maintain them. Work on laying underground drainage pipelines would be expedited and construction and demolition debris on road margins cleared. City roads needed focus and the works to improve them would be taken up accordingly, he said.

Pointing to the need to regulate parking of vehicles, the Commissioner said traders’ associations and residents’ welfare associations would be engaged and consulted in regulating parking in the city.

The Corporation had procured desilting machines and safety equipment and the workers would be provided with these gear during assignments. The safety of workers was of paramount importance. Also other issues, particularly salary of the workers, would be looked into, Mr. Kahlon said.

Collection of property tax, mass cleaning drive and maintenance works would be taken up, he said.

A mass cleaning drive would be initiated soon to clean areas around Mattuthavani and Thirumalai Nayak Palace. Similar drives would be taken up in other parts of the city too, he said.