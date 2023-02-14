ADVERTISEMENT

Bear trapped and released in reserve forest

February 14, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - THENI

The bear that entered a farm house at T. Suplapuram near Andipatti in Theni district on Tuesday.

A three-foot tall bear walked inside a dwelling of a farmer around 7 a.m. in T Subbulapuram near Andipatti in Theni district on Tuesday. The intruder sent a shock to the occupants of the house, who ran out to safety and locked the house.

Seeking help from forest officials and fire and rescue services personnel, the farmer, Marimuthu, and his family members spent anxious moments as the wild animal raised a din and kicked utensils and other things.

Initially, when the rescue team led by forest ranger Arulkumar laid a cage with fruits in front of the dwelling, the bear did not step out. Next, when they attempted to tranquillise the animal from outside using a long pole, which was carrying the medicine, it failed.

Finally, they brought in two anaesthetists from Sivaganga and burst crackers outside the house, following which the bear rushed outside and got trapped inside the cage. Immediately, it was tranquillised and the eight-hour ordeal ended. They transported the bear to the nearby reserve forest in Andipatti.

