Beach tennis tourney begins at Ariyamaan

State-level beach tennis championship commenced for the first time at the Ariyamaan beach here on Saturday. Players from Chennai, Kancheepuram, Salem, Tiruvallur, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and other cities are participating in the men and women event.

Panchayat union chairperson Nageswari Veerabadran inaugurated the event and State president of the Beach Tennis Association Mohan presided. The matches were witnessed by a large number of enthusiasts from far and near. The finals would be held on Sunday and prizes would be distributed at a valedictory function to be held later in the evening, the organisers said.

Though local beach tennis tournaments had been held before the pandemic, this was the first State-level championship to be held here, they added.