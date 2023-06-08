ADVERTISEMENT

Beach clean-up drive held in Pudumadam

June 08, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A beach clean-up drive was conducted by the Department of Marine and Coastal Studies, Marine Field Research Facility, Madurai Kamaraj University, in Pudumadam in Ramanathapuram district on Thursday to mark World Oceans Day.

Vice-Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University J. Kumar emphasised the need to collect trash data so that the source can be identified and strategies can be implemented to prevent trash reaching the ocean. Further, he stressed upon the importance of marine resources and the need to focus on harnessing tidal energy, wave energy and ocean thermal energy to meet the growing energy demand.

