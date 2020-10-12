‘Be prepared to face the ire of Devendrakula Vellalars’

The AIADMK government in the State should be prepared to face the anger of Devendrakula Vellalars in the forthcoming Assembly polls if it failed to declare seven caste sub-sects as ‘Devendrakula Vellalar,’ besides removing them from the list of Scheduled Caste, Devenedrakula Vellalar Ezhuchi Iyakkam president Kannapiraan has said.

As he came to the Collectorate on Monday to submit a petition in this connection, Mr. Kannapiran said the seven caste sub-sects - Kudumban, Pannadi, Kadaiyan, Pallan, Kaladi, Vathiriyan and Devendrakulathaan should be declared ‘Devendrakula Vellalar.’ Moreover, they should be removed from the list of ‘Scheduled Castes’ and merged either with the Most Backward Community or Backward Community.

“This is our demand which alone will wipe out the social humiliation we are now facing for decades. If this demand is not met, the Devendrakula Vellalar voters, who can decide the victory of the candidates of political parties in 20 districts, will exhibit their anger against the ruling AIADMK in the forthcoming Assembly polls,” Mr. Kannapiraan said.

When they met District Revenue Officer A. Perumal to submit the petition and handed over a bunch of community certificates identifying them as ‘Pallan,’ the DRO received only the petition and refused to accept the community certificates.