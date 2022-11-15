Be impartial to sportspersons with intellectual disabilities: HC

November 15, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and State government to favourably consider representations made by sportspersons with intellectual disabilities who sought for treating them on par with regular sportspersons.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad passed the direction on a batch of petitions filed in 2019 by sportspersons with intellectual disabilities from Madurai. The petitioners had participated in Special Olympics, won medals and made the nation proud. The petitioners said they should be treated on a par with regular sportspersons who compete in the Olympics games. Monetary and other benefits provided to regular sportspersons should be given to them also. Earlier, the court expressed displeasure in the manner in which the sportspersons with intellectual disabilities were being treated.

The court had observed that it was a sorry state of affairs that the Central and State governments had failed to appreciate the laurels brought to the country by sportspersons with intellectual disabilities. No monetary rewards or employment opportunities were provided to them. All sportspersons should be treated and encouraged equally, the court said.