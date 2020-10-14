‘Be guarded while handling people during pandemic times’

Collector M. Pallavi Baldev addressing a meeting at the Collectorate in Theni on Wednesday.

14 October 2020 21:42 IST

Theni Collector lists standard operating procedure

THENI

Appealing to officers and executives from industrial organisations to continue to be guarded while handling people in the covid-19 pandemic times, Collector M Pallavi Baldev said on Wednesday that the standard operating procedure (SOP) should be adhered to strictly in all public places.

Interacting with senior officers and representatives from the trade and industry body, she said that workers engaged in industries, including agro-based ones and in construction activities, should be thoroughly screened/scanned prior to permitting them inside the campuses.

By adhering to the SOP, the virus can be distanced. Moreover, people could swiftly revive and reconstruct the economy, if they were healthy, Ms. Baldev said and recalled the crucial times experienced by the officials, doctors and frontline workers some three months back.

Thanks to the efforts, the district has been facing a declining trend, but she underlined that the administration wouldn't relax, but be more vigilant for the next 100 days.

Ramanathapuram

Echoing similar views, Ramanathapuram Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao said that over the last two months, they had tested 94,724 people out of which 5,797 had tested positive. So far, the district had discharged 5,489 till date and only 186 were active cases of covid-19.

The Collector, while speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Cooptex sale for the ensuing Deepavali, said that the sustained efforts by the teams facilitated in bringing down the positive cases.

The feedback collected from patients in the isolation wards in hospitals helped to rectify and improve in the functioning of the administration. The containment plans too worked well as the fever cases or other ailments were identified much earlier, Mr. Rao said and added that the northeast monsoon may be another testing time for the officials.

He appealed to residents to adhere to physical distancing norms when they moved out of their houses.