Be focussed till you reach the goal, says Tamil Nadu Governor to students

May 16, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - KODAIKANAL

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has given a clarion call on Monday to the students of Mother Teresa Women’s University (MTWU), Kodaikanal to be focussed till they reached their goals.

The Governor, who arrived here on Sunday, visited the tourist spots including the Rose Park. He appreciated the staff for keeping the environment clean.

Later, he visited the MTWU campus and interacted with the students and the faculty. He was accorded a warm welcome by the Vice-Chancellor K Kala and other senior officials in the university.

While responding to a query, the Governor said that the expectations in everyone’s lives had to be fulfilled. Be it parents, the society and the country, the students have to rise up to the occasion. “If you want to take teaching as profession, you must aim to become an outstanding professor.... Likewise, if you dream to become a scientist, you should aim at bagging the coveted Noble prize,” he said amidst applause from the gathering.

Hailing from a rural background, the Governor said that during his childhood, he trekked for miles to reach his school. The hard labour in his early days helped him reach the pinnacle.

He said that in the process of achieving the goal, they should give due importance to healthcare. Similarly, he suggested the youth to avoid negativity in their work and always wanted them to be positive and assertive.

The Governor visited a model tribal hut in the university campus and interacted with the tribal people. He also garlanded the statue of Mother Teresa.

In view of the Governor’s visit, a security blanket was thrown at vantage locations in the hill station.

The Governor is expected to leave Kodaikanal on Tuesday and the police have suspended vehicle movement from 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on the ghat section between Kodaikanal and Batlagundu.