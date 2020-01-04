Be focussed on serving people, students told

It is important to be aware of one’s purpose or aim in life instead of going through the process of just doing one’s job for the sake of it, said Chief Information Commissioner R. Rajagopal.

Speaking at the 32nd convocation of Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education (KARE), the senior IAS officer said students would be able to flourish if their purpose was directed towards serving the people. He distributed graduation and post-graduation degree certificates to 1,965 students.

Recollecting his role as Collector of Virudhunagar, Mr. Rajagopal said that the district had seen numerous communal clashes between 1996 and 1997. “Poverty was not the cause for clashes 20 years ago. People of different communities could not live together cordially. We decided to impose Section 144 when there were clashes and murders in nearby districts and in this district though there was political pressure not to do so. When the decision was implemented, it saved many lives,” he said. It was important to remember core purpose during such occasions and ensure that he was able to stick to his decision. He said that Tamil Nadu was one of the first States in the country to offer school education to all sections of people soon after independence.

“Growth of higher educational institutions could not be possible without the contribution of the private sector,” he added.

Chancellor of KARE K. Sridharan presided over the function. Pro chancellor S. Arivalagi Sridharan, vice-president S. Shasi Anand, Registrar V. Vasudevan, Board member Swamy Nathan and other heads of departments and parents of students were present at the event.