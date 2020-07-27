Be cordial and friendly: DIG

Imposing fines against motorists should not be the objective of police personnel, said Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dindigul Range) M.S. Muthusami here on Monday.

He was speaking at a three-day training programme for police personnel from Dindigul and Theni districts on police-public relations and stress management.

Police exposed themselves to infection when the entire community stayed indoors, he said and commended them for their services. At the same time, people were also under pressure. Hence, police had a larger role to play in society’s well-being. They must treat people in a cordial and friendly manner. They must be polite and, at the same time, they should convey the message on safe practices to be adhered to by road users during the pandemic.

He urged them to show swiftness in disposal of petitions received in police stations in a fair and transparent manner.

The programme would be conducted in batches of 20 till August 14. DSP Ponnivalavan, Dr. Jayanthi and other resource persons would handle the sessions.