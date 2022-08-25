Be a friend to your students, minister tells teachers

Special Correspondent
August 25, 2022 20:10 IST

Social Welfare Minister P.Geetha Jeevan addressing a counselling programme in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N.RAJESH
Social Welfare Minister P.Geetha Jeevan and Collector K.Senthil Raj handing over free bicycles to students in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N .RAJESH

THOOTHUKUDI

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan has asked the teachers to counsel their students like a friend if they were found to be consuming alcohol, drug or tobacco.

Inaugurating the ‘Turning Point,’ a counselling programme, at Subbiah Vidhyalayam Girls’ Higher Secondary School here on Thursday to save the students from drug abuse, alcoholism, tobacco and cyber crimes, she said alcoholism and drug abuse among teens should be curbed through continuous vigil and counselling by the teachers, who should be a friend to their students.

 “If a student is found to be consuming alcohol, tobacco or drugs, the teachers should take the first initiative for proper counselling and treatment, if needed, to rehabilitate them. Even though their parents are not aware of it, the teachers’ initiative will certainly take them back to the path of righteousness,” said Ms. Geetha, who also gave away 385 bicycles to the girl students.

She also appealed to the girl students to carefully use the mobile phones, which had become a part of everyone’s life even though it was bringing to their hands “unwanted and obnoxious things” also.

Collector K. Senthil Raj, Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree and Mayor Jegan Periyasamy were present.

