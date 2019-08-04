Battery-operated vehicles gather dust at GRH

MADURAI

In 2017, two new battery-operated vehicles were brought to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) to transport patients from one place to the other on the main campus. Two years have passed, but the vehicles still lie unused, depriving patients of much-needed convenience.

When The Hindu visited the hospital on Friday to check the status of the vehicles, one of them was left behind the convict ward, with dust and dry leaves gathering on it. One of the vehicles, purchased for ₹7 lakh, was equipped to carry one patient on a stretcher, and the other had seating arrangement for three persons.

Similar battery-operated vehicles were given to some other government medical college hospitals in the State in 2017.

A senior doctor at the GRH said he had never seen the vehicles moving around. “There is barely any space for people to walk inside the hospital. How can we expect a mini car to shuttle patients freely?” he asked.

Although there is an evident need for the vehicles, severe space constraint and an average footfall of at least 20,000 people, including patients and attendants, at the hospital make it difficult for the vehicles to move.

Another senior doctor said it was difficult for the vehicles to move on ramps and congested corridors inside wards.

Dean K. Vanitha said while one of the cars required maintenance, the other required installation of a new battery worth ₹55,000. “Instead of using them on the main campus, we are considering the idea of using them in the newly constructed super specialty hospital. The hallways are wide there and the vehicles can be put to it optimum use,” she said.