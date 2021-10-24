Battery car service back at Madurai junction

It will ferry passengers from entrance to platforms and vice versa

Battery car service has resumed at Madurai railway junction from Saturday.

There are two vehicles that ferry passengers from the main entrance (east entry point) to various platforms and vice-versa. The battery-operated car service was suspended after the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020.

Earlier, it was a paid service and passengers, especially the aged, the differently abled, sick and pregnant women, used them for going to the different platforms to board trains or to return to the concourse after alighting from a train.

“We have lifts and escalators for passengers who find it difficult to climb up and down the foot-overbridges,” a railway official said.

The cars ferry passengers from the main entrance to platforms 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5. Since frequent shunting of trains happens on the middle tracks, the cars are not operated to platform 6 located on the western side of the railway station.

Announcement about the availability of this service, now free, are made through public address system. A private organisation has been a five-year contract to operate the cars. People who want to use the facility can approach the help desk located on the station concourse. Besides, the drivers can be contacted on their mobile numbers which have been displayed at the concourse and on the platforms.