Battery-operated car service introduced in Thoothukudi railway station

A battery-operated car service was introduced at Thoothukudi railway station for the benefit of the passengers on Friday.

This service will be beneficial to senior citizens, differently-abled passengers, pregnant women and other needy passengers, a statement said.

A private contractor has been engaged to provide this facility for a period of three years. The licensee would collect ₹10 per passenger.

The car has the capacity to carry six passengers.

The passengers may call at the mobile number 875 4404 310 to avail the facility.

Similarly, facility is already available in Madurai Junction , Dindigul, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar railway stations under Madurai railway division.

The facility will be soon introduced at Tirunelveli and Kovilpatti railway stations.

