Battery car operation begins at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital

The battery-operated car at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital is meant exclusively for patients.

Operation of battery car in the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for safely shifting the patients commenced

 When Chief Minister handed over recently battery cars to 26 government medical colleges across the State, Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital received a vehicle on August 29. The battery cars were given to the medical college hospitals for transporting patients from one part of the hospital to the other safely.

Since there was no driver to operate the car, it could not be put into use and it remained parked near the administrative office over the past 20 days. After a driver was appointed, operation of the battery car fitted with a stretcher and seats commenced on Tuesday.


