A bathroom is built here with plastic bottles

THOOTHUKUDI

28 October 2020 19:09 IST

The Thoothukudi Corporation has used discarded plastic drinking water and soft drink bottles for constructing a bathroom as part of its solid waste management programme.

The discarded one litre-bottles have been used like bricks for constructing bathrooms after filling the bottles with beach sand.

Though the plastic bottles are collected separately from residents as non-degradable waste, collection of these plastic vessels from public places is still a challenge for the corporation’s workforce. The plastic bottles discarded in drainage channels often clog the underground channels to cause overflow of sewage through manholes which is another challenge being faced by the urban civic body.

When COVID-19 pandemic was in its peak in the district, those who came to the district from other districts or States were isolated in ‘quarantine camps’, where food and drinking water were served. Since the water was served in bottles, empty plastic bottles were collected and used for creating bathrooms.

The bottles have been closed tightly using adhesives so that they would get desired strength and ready to be used like bricks.

“We’ve used discarded plastic bottles in a novel fashion for useful purpose and a bathroom has been created at Perumalpuram micro compost centre. The bathroom is useful to workers deployed there as they can leave this premises after taking bath in this bathroom,” said V.P. Jayaseelan, Corporation Commissioner.