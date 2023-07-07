Bathing banned in Courtallam waterfalls

July 07, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - TENKASI

Bathing in all waterfalls in Courtallam has been banned as incessant drizzle continued till Friday forenoon, increasing the water flow.

After the entire month of June was lost without any rain, the season in Courtallam, which usually starts in June and lasts up to August or September first week, started only in the first week of July this time.

As the southern parts of Tenkasi district experienced intermittent drizzle, all waterfalls in Courtallam – Main Falls, Five Falls and Old Courtallam Falls – experienced flood on Thursday evening and bathing was banned.

When the flood subsided to some extent in the night, police allowed tourists to take bath in the Main Falls and the Five Falls. However, the waterfalls swelled following late night showers along the Western Ghats and bathing was stopped in these falls since the small hours of Friday. Bathing was allowed in the Old Courtallam Falls.

However, the Old Courtallam Falls also swelled on Friday forenoon and bathing was prohibited there too. Hence, the visitors had to find solace in the flow in the Tiger Falls.

Since there was no drizzle on Friday evening, it is expected that the tourists would be allowed to take bath in the waterfalls on Saturday and Sunday.

“If rain or incessant drizzle returns on Friday night or Saturday morning, we’ll lose the roaring weekend business as tourists will hesitate to come to Courtallam in such situations,” said S. Senthurpandian, a trader.

As the incessant drizzle continued on Friday morning, District Collector Durai. Ravichandran declared holiday for schools in Tenkasi, Shencottai, Kadayanallur, Kadayam and Keezhapavoor blocks.

